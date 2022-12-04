The Big Big Big Charity Show

The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: $15. This is a seated show.

The BIG BIG BIG Comedy Show is back — this time, for charity!

This show brings together the Midwest’s most popular headliners and hottest rising talent for a night of stand-up you’re not going to want to miss. With all different forms of comedic styles, there will be something for everyone, and no one is going to leave without a new favorite. Come on out for a BIG night that you are going to love!

This holiday season, we are raising money for the local non-profit, Little John's. This wonderful organization has become the community's kitchen for transforming food excess from farms, warehouses, and grocers into accessible, chef-quality meals for everyone regardless of their means. For more information, please visit https://www.littlejohnskitchens.org 

Featuring DANA EHRMANN (Milwaukee)

Headlining CHARLIE KOJIS (Madison, Funniest Comic 2016)

Hosted by ANDREW RYNNING (Madison)

