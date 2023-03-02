Big Brothers Big Sisters Social

Cambridge Winery Tasting Room 1001 Whitney Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Are you interested in getting involved but want to learn a bit more before committing to becoming a Big?

Join Big Brothers Big Sisters at Cambridge Winery Tasting Room for trivia night at our first BIG Social of 2023!

Attendees will enjoy *free* appetizers and drinks while playing general knowledge trivia, mingling with Bigs and non-Bigs, and hearing from our Community Outreach & Volunteer Manager, Tracy Anderson. This low-pressure event is a great introduction to the mission of BBBS and a fun way to learn why you (or your friends!) would make a great mentor.

All attendees will receive a door prize entry, plus bonus entries for every guest you bring, so grab your friends and join in the fun!

(Note to Current Bigs: This is an event for adults, and is not an outing for you and your Little.)

For further questions, please contact Tracy at tanderson@bbbsmadison.org or call 608-676-0236.

