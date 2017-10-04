press release:

Wednesday, October 4, 2017, 6:30-8 p.m. (registration begins at 6 p.m.), Union South – Varsity Hall 1 &2, 1308 West Dayton Street

Free and open to the public

The BIG Dream Gathering is a fun and inspiring event that will help you to get clear on your dreams and goals, and get you the boost you need to make them a reality! It starts off with a entertaining and powerful keynote talk by the BDG’s co-founder, Mitch Matthews. Then you’ll have the unique experience of getting to dream big together in a safe, fun, collaborative and powerful way! Don’t miss this unique experience.

One college student with dreams of becoming a photographer was able to score a Pulitzer-winning mentor. An elementary teacher was able to get the help she needed to send truckloads of school supplies to Africa. Others have started businesses and non-profits while others have decided to go after “fun” goals like family vacations or skydiving.

“It’s been incredible to see what happens when people have a safe environment to think about their big dreams and then get some encouragement to go after them,” says Matthews. “That’s why were so excited to bring the BIG Dream Gathering to Madison.”

