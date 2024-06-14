Big Fish

Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center 2100 Bristol St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

6/14-23, Middleton-Cross Plains Area PAC, at 7:30 pm on Friday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday.

media release: Based on the acclaimed novel and film, BIG FISH tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest…and then some! Overflowing with heart and humor, BIG FISH is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theater—for an experience that’s richer, funnier and bigger than life itself.

Theater & Dance
