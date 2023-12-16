media release: 'Tis the season to SHOP! Come to The Big Gay HOLIDAY Market and shop from dozens of queer vendors! From pottery to paintings, alpaca socks to amigurumi, coffee to candles, and more - The Big Gay Market has all your gift needs covered!

We will have heated indoor AND heated outdoor shopping, a beer and wine bar, food carts, hot drinks, and disposable masks! Drag queens will be making a special appearance as well!

The market runs from 10am to 4pm on December 16! Get there early to get the best goods!

Our venue is fully ADA accessible. Masks are REQUIRED for indoor shopping. Please message us with any questions at thebiggaymarket@gmail.com.