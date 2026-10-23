× Expand courtesy The Big Gay Market A balloon arch at a past Big Gay Market.

media release: Friday: 5pm - 10pm *18+ ONLY*

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

The Big Gay Holiday Market returns just in time for all your holiday shopping! Celebrate the chilly weather and your favorite holidays by taking a trip down to Alliant Energy Center in the lovely Madison, Wisconsin. The market will feature 250+ queer artists and orgs, drag, food, drinks, workshops, a clothing swap, and MORE!

​The Friday Night Market is 18+ ONLY. Ticketed entry includes access to exclusive vendors and orgs, demos, goodie bags (for first 500 attendees) and entry to our Furry Fashion show. Tickets are available for purchase soon! Note, parking is not included in the ticket price as it has been in the past. Parking at Alliant is $10 per car.

​On Saturday, enjoy a full day of returning and new activities! The market is open to all ages with free admission into the market (not including parking at Alliant). Events during the day include drag bingo, art workshops, a clothing swap, and more! Masks are required on Saturday from 10am - 12pm to allow for an inclusive shopping experience for all of our community members.