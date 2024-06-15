The Big Gay Pride Market

to

Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Come celebrate the greatest month of the year with The Big Gay Market in June! Shop over 200 vendors, enjoy presentations, and be your truest self! FREE event admission!*

Details forthcoming - stay tuned!

*there will be a small parking cost - total TBA

​Get there early to get the best goods! RSVP here :)

Info

Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
LGBT
Art Exhibits & Events
to
Google Calendar - The Big Gay Pride Market - 2024-06-15 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Big Gay Pride Market - 2024-06-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Big Gay Pride Market - 2024-06-15 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Big Gay Pride Market - 2024-06-15 00:00:00 ical