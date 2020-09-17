ONLINE: Big House Party

press release: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County's Dream BIG Gala has been replaced by The BIG House Party, a virtual event to support mentoring at this crucial time in our community. Whether you invite friends to gather on your patio or participate from the comfort of your couch, we promise a night to remember!

HOSTED BY 105.5 TRIPLE M’S OWN JONATHAN SUTTIN

https://one.bidpal.net/bighouseparty2020/welcome

Hungry to Make a Difference? Support the cause with a Party in Place Meal Package. In partnership with Food Fight Restaurant Group, we are pleased to offer Party in Place Packages to enjoy during The BIG House Party. Order a package for pick-up or delivery before streaming the program on Thursday, September 17. Plus, you can feel good knowing you're supporting local restaurants while giving back!

Visit the event website to RSVP for free in order to receive event updates and learn more about purchasing the Party in Place Packages.

https://one.bidpal.net/bighouseparty2020/welcome

Thank You to our 2020 Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Mad City Windows & Baths

Platinum Sponsor: North Star Resource Group

Gold Sponsors: American Family Insurance, Associated Bank, BMO Harris Bank, JP Cullen, Exact Sciences, Bruce Rosen & Diane Seder, Tracey Wood & Associates

Silver Sponsors: Culver's, Health Ventures, Michael Best, Rock River Capital Partners, State Bank of Cross Plains, Strand Associates, SVA Consulting, UW Athletics

For questions, contact Bethany Ordaz at `

https://one.bidpal.net/bighouseparty2020/welcome