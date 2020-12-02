ONLINE: Big Night Out

press release: Following the success last week of the first-ever virtual Big Night Out, Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce invites you to join us for the next edition of this popular program on Wednesday, Dec. 2, with the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County.

For this event, presented by Summit Credit Union, we will leverage a new platform to increase your ability to connect with other attendees and best recreate the in-person experience you've come to expect from Big Night Out.

Registration can be found on the Greater Madison Chamber website here.

To help maximize your network effect, we will also share a list of registered attendees (name and company) prior to the event so you can get a head start on the introductions and conversation. We look forward to welcoming you for an amazing evening of great conversations and opening new networks.