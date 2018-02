Big Sean, Playboy Carti, Shy Glizzy, Gashi

press release: Grammy nominated and multi-platinum G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam Recordings artist, Big Sean, announced today his North American headlining “Unfriendly Reminder Tour”, which is set to kick off April 12 in Orlando, Florida. The multi-city trek produced by Live Nation will hit a number of major U.S. cities including Miami, Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York and Detroit. The outing will feature direct support from acclaimed rapper Playboi Carti, along with opening sets from Shy Glizzy and GASHI. Big Sean will perform fan favorites spanning his entire discography, going beyond a normal album tour.

Big Sean featuring Playboi Coti, with Shy Glizzy & Gashi will headline the BMO Harris Pavilion on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Tickets available at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.