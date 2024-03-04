Leslie Cao, Jim Ripp

media release: IT'S THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE BIG SHARE!

Come join us at The Ivory Room Piano Bar for an unforgettable night of music and fun! We're hosting a dueling pianos fundraiser to kick off The Big Share campaign, benefiting Community Shares of Wisconsin and our member nonprofits. Get ready to tap your feet and sing along as two talented pianists battle it out on the keys, taking your song requests and creating an electric atmosphere!

Don't miss out on this incredible event in-person and live streaming to the CSW YouTube page. Grab your friends, bring your dancing shoes, and join us for a night of laughter, music, and community spirit. Your support will help us make a positive impact in our local community!

Visit www.thebigshare.org to donate to your favorite CSW nonprofits!

Our emcee for the evening is Lisa Quam of "Quamedy" https://www.quamedywi.com/

March 4, 2024, 6pm DOORS, 7pm SHOW, 10pm END, The Ivory Room Piano Bar, 116 W Mifflin St. Madison (ACCESSIBLE DOOR IS AT 111 STATE STREET)

Appetizers available, cash and credit cards accepted at bar, mocktail menu and soda, juice, water.

FAQ page from The Ivory Room: https://ivoryroompianobar.net/faqs-2/

It is 21+ bar and under 21 will be allowed with a parent or guardian only for this event

More on the Big Share: On Tuesday, March 5, Community Shares of Wisconsin and its nearly 70 member nonprofits will host The Big Share®, an online day of giving focused on social and environmental justice. Now in its tenth year, the annual campaign is themed “Make Change Happen” and aims to raise $800,000 and engage 5,000 donors. Visit thebigshare.org for details.

"Ten years in, we know that The Big Share is the best opportunity for the community to demonstrate its commitment to the causes we care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, environmental protection, and much more,” said Executive Director Cheri Dubiel. “Join us on March 5 to be part of this collective effort."

Individuals who want to donate early can give any time between now and March 5 by visiting thebigshare.org to search for nonprofits by name or by issue area. A gift to Community Shares supports all member nonprofits.

With a minimum donation of only $5, it is easy for individuals to get involved and make change happen. The Big Share amplifies individual donations with matches and bonuses, making it a great tool for people who want to work for systemic change.

Individuals who want to take their advocacy for social and environmental justice to the next level can create their own fundraising campaigns for their favorite Community Shares member nonprofits. The fundraisers that raise the most money or secure the most donors will win extra prizes for the nonprofit they are supporting. To become a fundraiser, visit communityshares.com/fundraise

Community Shares of Wisconsin has a full schedule of events for The Big Share. The public is encouraged to participate in all the events.

The Big Share Kickoff: Dueling Pianos Fundraiser, March 4, 6:00pm – 10:00pm, Ivory Room Piano Bar. Tickets start at $25: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ ticketing/1a065fee-94e9-4071- 8ee6-2efcb080d024. More information: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1063690414923765/

The Big Share Live (Hybrid) March 5, 7:00am – 8:00pm, Arts + Literature Laboratory and streaming on thebigshare.org: This day-long telethon includes local entertainment, educational programming, and more from Community Shares’ member nonprofits. The event is free and the public is invited to enjoy the fun, make a donation, and help participating nonprofits win bonus cash prizes.

7:00am - 8:00am: The Pre-Show, live from Cargo Coffee on East Washington Ave.

8:30am: Doors open at Art Lit Lab.

9:00am: Kickoff at Art Lit Lab, spoken word artist Dom Ricks.

9:30am - 10:20am: Panel discussion: Defending Drinking Water: Community Shares Member Coalitions Take Action on PFAS. Featuring: Amy Barrilleaux (Clean Wisconsin), Allison Werner (River Alliance of Wisconsin), Tony Wilkin Gibart (Midwest Environmental Advocates), and Peter Burress (Wisconsin Conservation Voices)

10:30am - 11:00am: Panel discussion: On Early Childhood Education. Featuring: Ruth Schmidt (Wisconsin Early Childhood Association)

11:30am - 12:10pm: Panel discussion: How Are We Supporting BIPOC LGBTQ+ Youth in Schools from Elementary School to Early Adulthood? Featuring: Zon Moua (Freedom Inc.), Tyrone Creech Jr. and Katie Rickert (GSAFE)

12:20pm - 1:10pm: Panel discussion: Barriers in Housing Security in Wisconsin: From Applications to Evictions. Featuring: Chrisbelly Antimo (Tenant Resource Center), Erin Kautz (Legal Action of Wisconsin), Sarah Jenkins (Fair Housing Center of Greater Madison), and Katrina Burnett (Urban Triage)

1:30pm - 2:00pm: ONLINE ONLY: Farm to School in Wisconsin. Featuring Erica Krug (Rooted) and Allison Pfaff Harris (REAP Food Group)

2:10pm - 3:15pm: Live performances from spoken word artist Lolo Lature, rapper Tyler Brunsell, and musical artist Bear in the Forest.

3:30pm: The Big Share prize break.

3:40pm - 4:00pm: Storytellers from Chrysalis Clubhouse.

4:15pm - 5:00pm: Panel discussion: Community-based Arts Engagement: At the Heart of Social Justice in Wisconsin. Featuring: Anne Katz (Create Wisconsin), Alexis London (Bayview Foundation), Common Wealth Development, and Jim Kreul (Art Lit Lab)

5:00pm: ONLINE ONLY: Panel discussion: Real Democracy Demands Taking on Information and Accessibility Challenges and Opportunities for Wisconsin’s Electorate. Featuring: Iuscely Flores Villareal (Wisconsin Democracy Campaign), Debra Cronmiller (League of Women Voters of Wisconsin) and Denise Jess (Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired)

6:30pm: Light refreshments, meet and greet.

7:00pm – 8:00pm: Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band

Follow Community Shares of Wisconsin on social media for the latest updates about The Big Share.

The Big Share's 2024 principal partner is Madison Community Foundation. Media sponsors are The Cap Times, Triple MMM 105.5, and News 3 Now.

Since 1971, Community Shares of Wisconsin and its members have worked together to advance social justice and protect the environment in Wisconsin. Together they envision a future where people come together to ensure every member of their community is safe, healthy, and able to thrive.