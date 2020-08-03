Register here.

press release: Jump into Lake Monona for Big Swell Swim Madison! Due to Covid-19 and the restrictions in Dane County, we are moving to a new format for this year's event to limit any group gathering. Other races like IRONMAN Wisconsin have been cancelled, so this is a great way to keep training and take part in an open-water swim.

Buoys will be placed in Lake Monona near Law Park later today through Monday, August 10th. You have one week to swim the measured and marked course and submit your time. If you are not in the Madison area, just choose your own course and swim anywhere! This is a great training opportunity for competitive and recreational swimmers alike.

Course Marked August 3-10, 2020: Madison - Lake Monona, 1.2 and 2.4 mi wetsuit and non-wetsuit division and SUP races!

As this is a virtual event, all swimming is AT YOUR OWN RISK. We highly suggest these safety precautions as you are swimming in open water:

1. Do not go alone

2. Swim with a buoy

3. Wear a bright colored swim cap

4. Recruit someone to kayak or SUP with you

5. Do not swim if you are ill or suffering any respiratory discomfort