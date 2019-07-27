press release: When it comes to Madison’s lakes, it’s not only the fish that count on clean water for swimming. Hundreds of swimmers plunge into our lakes each year, especially as part of our vibrant triathlon scene. Whether you are a competitive swimmer looking for a great training opportunity, or a recreational swimmer who cares about clean water, Big Swell Madison is the perfect opportunity to make a difference to help protect our lakes.

Swimmers are able to chose between a 1.2- or 2.4-mile swim in the same waters as Ironman Wisconsin. 8:00 a.m. start, 7:00 a.m. check-in