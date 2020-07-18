press release: Howdy to all you cowgirls, cowboys, and young’uns of all ages! Mark Saturday, July 18, 2020 on your calendar, as Baraboo commemorates its circus heritage by hosting the 8th Annual Big Top Parade & Circus Celebration.

This year’s theme is “Go West!” as Baraboo bring the West to the Midwest, circus-style. Young and old will be enthralled by the circus wagons, marching bands, horses and other animals and of course, the cavalcade of clowns! This parade and all the events surrounding it get bigger and better every year.

The parade begins at 11 a.m., featuring nearly 100 circus and community entries traveling around the historic downtown courthouse square. Before and after the parade, the Baraboo area and our downtown will be filled with family-friendly events. The entire community will embrace the Western theme, and y’all will have a good ol’ time!

For more information about Baraboo’s Big Top Parade & Circus Celebration, contact the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce at 608-356-8333. Look for updates at here and follow the Big Top Parade on Facebook and Instagram.