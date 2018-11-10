Big Wes Turner's Trio with Billy Flynn

press release: Big Wes Turner's Trio (the biggest little band in Madland) welcomes guest guitarist (and Grammy winner--for At Last by Beyonce from the Cadillac Records soundtrack--and Chicago Blues HOF inductee) Billy Flynn for an early-evening music-making occasion and apropos pairing to the taking over of taps by the two threes: Three Sheeps Brewing of Sheboygan and Three Floyds Brewing of somewhere in Michigan. Taps open at 6 pm at The Athens Grill on Highway M in Westport. Music goes from 7:30 to 9:30 (or so), leaving plenty of time for hardcore blues-o-philes to head over to the Knuckle Down Saloon for Jim Liban and Joel Paterson.