Bigger Than Roe March Community Banner Making

media release: Community Banner Making: January 14, Noon - 2 pm at the UW Memorial Union Lower Level, Wheelhouse Art Area (please wear a mask!)

On January 22, 2023, thousands of us will gather in Madison, Wisconsin and across the country to consolidate and demonstrate our collective power.

The event will transition to a march from the rally site to the Capitol where activists will engage in a speak-out to make their voices heard.

-Rally at the State St. Mall 11:30 am (note the time change!)

-March to the Capitol Building 1:00-1:45

-Speakout 1:45-4:00

We are ALL born free and equal in dignity and rights. The Supreme Court of the U.S. and the United States Congress have failed in their obligation to protect, respect, and uphold our human rights. The women's wave delivered a blow to anti-freedom politicians in the 2022 midterms, and now we are taking the fight out of D.C. and into every single state in this country.

On January 22, 2023, the anniversary of Roe V Wade, as we mourn the loss of nearly 50 years of constitutional protections, we send another clear message: The midterms were just the beginning. We are not going gently. We are taking our fight to every state house and every state legislator in this country. We are putting all politicians at every level of government on notice: If you come for our families, our freedoms, or our future, we are coming for your seat. Our movement is strong. Our movement is growing. Our movement is Bigger than Roe.

Earlier on Jan. 22: Community Pre-Event Meet-Up: 10 AM, Memorial Union (room TBD)

1) final in-person safety team meeting

2) community members & coalition organizations talk through event logistics and walk to Library Mall together