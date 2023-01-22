Bigger Than Roe: National March on Madison

media release: On January 22, 2023, thousands of us will gather in Madison, Wisconsin and across the country to consolidate and demonstrate our collective power.

The event will transition to a march from the rally site to the Capitol where activists will engage in a speak-out to make their voices heard.

-Rally at the State St. Mall 12:00-12:45

-March to the Capitol Building 1:00-1:45

-Speakout 1:45-4:00

We are ALL born free and equal in dignity and rights. The Supreme Court of the U.S. and the United States Congress have failed in their obligation to protect, respect, and uphold our human rights. The women's wave delivered a blow to anti-freedom politicians in the 2022 midterms, and now we are taking the fight out of D.C. and into every single state in this country.

On January 22, 2023, the anniversary of Roe V Wade, as we mourn the loss of nearly 50 years of constitutional protections, we send another clear message:

The midterms were just the beginning. We are not going gently. We are taking our fight to every state house and every state legislator in this country. We are putting all politicians at every level of government on notice: If you come for our families, our freedoms, or our future, we are coming for your seat. Our movement is strong. Our movement is growing.

Our movement is Bigger than Roe.

We call on state and local leaders to:

1. Protect Our Freedoms

Anti-freedom politicians want to control us and deny us our rights: to decide if and when we grow our families, to choose who we love and marry.

We call on our elected leaders to keep government regulations out of our bodies and our bedrooms. Reverse abortion bans and expand people’s access to reproductive healthcare.

Our local and state legislators should be passing laws to help people, not control them.

2. Support Working Families

-Most of us have felt the strain of inflation on our wallets, whether it's gas, groceries, or tampons.

-The same corporations that hold down our wages are bragging to their Wall St. shareholders that they’re making bank by raising our prices.

-Our leaders must side with working families against greedy politicians who demonize those of us struggling to make ends meet, trying to get us to blame each other for the hardships their corporate donors create.

-We are counting on our leaders to make wealthy corporations pay what they owe our state through taxes, so we can make our country a place where we all have what we need to overcome our challenges & keep our families safe & well.

3. Side With the Future

-Whether we are Black or white, Asian or Latina, gay, straight or trans, Native or newcomer, most of us want the same things: To be able to support ourselves and our families, to live healthy lives in safe and supportive communities.

-But manipulative politicians are campaigning on hate and lies, sowing fear and division that threatens our future.

-We call on our elected leaders to stand on the right side of history and side with the future against hateful bans that that target our neighbors, strip away our rights, and take us backward.

-Our legislators must protect children’s freedom to learn, to be themselves and pursue their dreams, no matter what they look like, how they identify, or where they come from. We must defend our teachers, healthcare workers, and everyone who is part of the village that it takes to raise a child. Our future depends on it.