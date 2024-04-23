× Expand courtesy Bigtooth Bigtooth on stage at the Harmony. Bigtooth

media release: After years of sharing festival bills and bumping elbows at open jams, Starr Moss, Trent Cuthbert, Michael Falk, Claire Kannapell and Paul Kienitz have convened to make their own brand of bluegrass-inspired music. Bigtooth, the culmination of this shared history, keeps one hand on the book of bluegrass standards and the other on the songwriting pen. Count on a distinctive repertoire that intertwines traditional material and original compositions, delivered with precision, finesse, and style.

Fourth Tuesdays at the Harmony.