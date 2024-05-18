Bike and Learn Through the Arboretum
Vilas Beach 1339 Vilas Park Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Join us for a leisurely 7-8 mile ride through the Arboretum with Eric Grycan, Ecological Restoration Specialist, and learn about the ecosystems of the Arboretum. We will stop along the way to chat about the following: Lost City Forest, Skunk Cabbage Bridge, and Curtis Prairie.
Location: Meet at the Vilas Park Drive Parking Lot (by Vilas Park Beach)
Route map: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IK0Cq7GFRifiJ5uWYEd2bIpxQGB0AEZK/view
