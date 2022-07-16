Move for Boys and Girls Clubs

media release: Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County is excited to host our 20th annual MOVE4BGC (previously known as BIKE4BGC). This event will be a fun, in-person experience while following CDC and Dane County health guidelines. You can participate in a team or as an individual, and virtual participation will also be an option. Many different events to choose from whether you like to bike, run, walk or do yoga (new this year).

MOVE4BGC brings together family, friends, youth, and work places for an impactful campaign. Pledges raised support the ongoing mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County to provide programs that inspire and cultivate our youth to realize their full potential. Join us to promote active, healthy lifestyles while raising funds for the

Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County.

50-mile Bike (Advanced): 7:30 am Start (Participants are not permitted to start the route after 7:45 am) *Watch this route for updates due to construction.

25-mile Bike (Intermediate): 7:45 am Start (Participants are not permitted to start the route after 8 am)

8-mile Bike (Family): 8:00 am Start (Participants are not permitted to start the route after 8:15 am)

5K Run: 8:15 am Start (Participants are not permitted to start the route after 8:30 am)

2-mile Walk: 8:40 am Start (Participants are not permitted to start the route after 8:45am)

Drop In Yoga 10:00 am-12:00 pm Do this alone or add on to an event! (You are welcome to join at any time and participate for as long as you like)

There is even more fun as the evening goes on with a Gladys Knight concert and White Party!

Gladys Knight, the Empress of Soul, will sing her greatest hits we’ve all come to love while helping to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs. The eight- time grammy award winning star will put forth a show that Wisconsin will remember for years to come. Our special guest will include the smooth stylings of R&B group, After 7 and others who will perform 40 minutes prior to Gladys Knight.

Once the concert is over, tickets can be purchased for the All White Party, which is also held at the Overture Center. All we ask is that you dress in white, enjoy the music from featured artist Dru Hill and get out on the dance floor and have a good time as our DJ spin your favorite songs. Your ticket to the White Party includes entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, photo booth and more.

Omar Gooding from the film Baby Boy and television show Hangin with Mr. Cooper and more! Golden Brooks from the television show Girlfriends (Mya) and Black-Ish! Pooch Hall from the television show The Game and Ray Donovan!