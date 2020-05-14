press release: In a typical year everyone would be getting excited for Bike Week where sponsors offer items like a free bratcake, some bacon, pastry or coffee along paths in Madison. Although 2020 is not your typical year and Bike Week has been postponed to September, May is still Bike Month.

This raises the question of how can you turn a Bike Week commuter station into something that makes sense in today's times. Saris answered that by turning from free bratcakes along the Capitol City Path to a food drive in sites throughout the area. Everyone who is able is invited to donate shelf-stable food today, May 14, at designated donation stations throughout the Madison area. Saris is joined by the city of Madison, city of Monona, numerous local bike shops and some bike friendly businesses to host donation barrels for this one day event.

Please remember to practice social distancing and safe donation practices. For enhanced safety, the barrels will not be staffed but will be safely monitored. Look for pop-up tents with barrels in the parks and outdoor locations.

The Bike Month Food Drive Challenge:

Bike to a donation station and drop off your donation of shelf-stable/non-perishable food or household items. If you want, upload a photo of your bike and donation at a donation station to social media, tag @sarisofficial and #wkowfeedinghope for your chance to win a SuperClamp EX-2 Bike hitch rack or a Bones 2-Bike rack. Include #walkbikemadison and #bikemonthgreatermadison if you'd like to join in Bike Month fun. Want more of challenge? Dust off your best costume while dropping off your donation for your chance to win a limited-edition Saris hat. Winners will be announced at 2 pm CST Friday May 15, 2020, prizes are for local pick-up only.

City of Madison donation locations are:

Vilas Park Dr (parking lot near beach)

Tenney Park (along Thornton Ave just off Sherman Ave)

McPike Park (near Ingersoll intersection)

City of Monona donation locations are on the Lake Loop:

Winnequah Park (4551 Winnequah Rd)

Schulter Park (4511 Winnequah Rd)

Barrels at Bike Shops include:

Machinery Row Bicycles (601 Williamson St)

Neff Cycle Service (1490 Martin St)

Revolution Cycles (2330 Atwood Ave)

Slow Roll Cycles (4118 Monona Dr)

The Cargo Bike Shop (1404 Williamson St)

Trek Store West Madison (8108 Mineral Point Rd)

Trek Store East Madison (1706 Eagan Rd)

The Black Saddle Bike Shop (601 N Sherman Ave)

Wheel & Sprocket Middleton (6441 University Ave)

Other community locations include: