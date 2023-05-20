media release: On Saturday, May 20, the Verona Police Department will host the 8th Annual Bike Safety Rodeo in the parking lot of the Verona City Center, 111 Lincoln Street, from 11am-1pm. This family friendly event promotes safe bicycling for children through fun skills stations. There will be several stations such as “Driveway Ride-Out,” and “Controlled Braking.” There will be a final station that “puts it all together” for the kids to ride through. Volunteers from the Verona Lions Club and Verona Optimists Club will be staffing the event, along with the Verona police officers. The Lions Club will be providing hot dogs, chips, and water, and Culver’s will be donating custard! There will also be some bicycles raffled off during the event.

Kids are required to bring their own bicycle (bicycle must be functioning properly and safety checks will be provided) and helmets (parents too!) to participate. Bicycle licensing will be provided free of charge at the event.