press release: Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) and The Bubbler at Madison Public Library are pleased to announce the September Bike the Art tour schedule. Bike the Art is a monthly curated bicycle tour of Madison’s arts offerings. Organized by ALL, The Bubbler, VEA Events and Madison Community Discourse, in collaboration with local artists, arts organizations and businesses, Bike the Art encourages participation in the arts via sustainable transportation, and promotes the richness of arts resources available in the Madison area. It’s free to join the tour - all ages welcome. Those who cannot bike are invited to walk, bus, or carpool to meet up with us along the route. Participants are welcome to join the tour at any stage.

The September tour will take place on Sunday, September 24, 2017, beginning at 1:30pm at Promega Corporation to view their Fall Art Showcase, African Connections: Common Thread, featuring work by Joyce Owens, Charly Palmer and Jake Webster. Participants will receive a free water bottle from the Fitchburg Chamber (while supplies last).

The tour will continue with an easy 30 minute ride to Centro Hispano at 2:30pm to see the “An Evening of Dreamers” exhibition of Madison-based Latino artists, part of a series of visual, edible and audible experiences Centro Hispano created with VEA Events to spark conversation and engage the community in response to the recent decisions surrounding DACA before the agency is completely transformed by a Design for a Difference makeover in October. Bike the Art will visit the exhibition and also enjoy the last date of the Mercadito Latin American-style farmer’s market with food samples, local products and other family-friendly activities.

The tour will circle Lake Wingra, arriving at the Edgewood College Gallery at 3:20pm to enjoy Envisioned Worlds: Lithographs from the Hokes Archive, a twenty-five year survey of prints by Beauvais Lyons, the self-appointed Director of the Hokes (pronounced “hoax”) Archives. Lyons has been creating elaborate works of academic and museum parody for over three decades, and this exhibition offers a window into his invented worlds. While there, we will hear live music by Madison multi-instrumentalist Brian Grimm and others.

Finally, participants will be treated to little bit of Shakespeare in the Park at 4:00pm. Madison Shakespeare Company will present outdoor-themed scenes and light refreshments in the UW-Madison Arboretum - the perfect end to a beautiful fall afternoon! Madison Shakespeare Company, founded in 2011, is dedicated to the production and performance of classic theatrical works for audiences in the Madison area. After the performance, riders parked at Promega can return there together, arriving around 5pm.

Bike the Art tours are being scheduled each month from May through October. Most stops feature special activities or receptions, including artist/curator talks, food art, video screenings, performances, hands-on experiences and more. The final 2017 tour will take place in October. Details will be announced in early October.

Bike the Art is sponsored by Dane Arts and endorsed by the Madison Arts Commission. Additional support has been provided by: Artist & Craftsman, Cadence Coffee, Cafe Domestique, Humble Pie, Machinery Row Bicycles, Promega Corporation, Old Sugar Distillery, Underground Food Collective, and other partners.

More information about the tours and participating organizations will be posted online at facebook.com/biketheart as it becomes available.

BIKE THE ART SEPTEMBER SCHEDULE

1:30 - 2:00pm: Promega Corporation, BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, 5445 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg

2:30-3:00pm: Centro Hispano, 810 W Badger Rd.

3:20 - 3:45pm: Edgewood College Gallery, 1000 Edgewood College Dr.

4:00 - 4:30pm: UW-Madison Arboretum

5:00pm Promega Corporation