RSVP for Bike the Barns/Bus the Barns

press release: Bike the Barns is FairShare CSA Coalition’s largest fundraiser. Proceeds from the ride benefit our organization and the Partner Shares Program, which help low-income families afford farm-fresh veggies. When you sign up for Bike the Barns, you help families in need buy organic food grown right here in Wisconsin by a CSA farmer.

The event features farm tours, gourmet local food, craft libations, on-farm activities and live music. The tour begins at Columbus Fireman's park and participants visit 3-4 farms along the route, depending on the registration you choose. Join us as we bike and bus to ensure food for every family!

09/15/2019, 8:00AM - 6:00PM, Columbus Wisconsin City Fireman's Park, 1049 Park Ave., Columbus.

Admission: $135.00

Also departing at the same time/location: Bus the Barns!

Thirteen years ago, FairShare CSA Coalition organized the first Bike the Barns, a day of biking, farm tours, and gourmet food. Proceeds from the ride benefited FairShare’s Partner Shares Program, which helps low-income families afford farm-fresh veggies.

We wanted to make this amazing day of on-farm fun accessible to everyone. So, in 2017 we launched the first annual Bus the Barns to provide a non-cycling option. As a Bus the Barns rider, you get to enjoy the same farm tours, gourmet local food, and live music, plus special on-farm activities designed just for you! The tour begins at Columbus Fireman's park and participants visit 3-4 farms along the route, depending on the registration you choose. Join us as we bike and bus to ensure food for every family!

https://www.csacoalition.org/ bus-the-barns/

Admission: $65.00