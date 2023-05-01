× Expand courtesy Fitchburg Chamber A group of bicyclists. Fitchburg Chamber Visitor + Business Bureau hosts the Bike the 'Burg Challenge.

media release: Area cyclists of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in the Fitchburg Chamber Visitor + Business Bureau’s 2023 Bike The ‘Burg Challenge! Participants will be challenged to bike a total of 150 miles (or more) during the summer of 2023, May-September. Keep track of your miles in apps like Strava, in an excel file or however you prefer. Participants can register for free or register for $10.00 and receive a Bike The ‘Burg tee-shirt. Everyone registered will be entered into several drawings to win prizes from local businesses. The 2023 Bike The ‘Burg Challenge is sponsored by Fitchburg Family Pharmacy and SHINE Technologies.

“The 'Burg is a wonderful place to ride and we are so fortunate to have this great infrastructure,” said Thad Schumacher, owner of Fitchburg Family Pharmacy. “We know the important role exercising plays for your health and since cycling is one of my passions, it is natural for us to sponsor the great event.”

“SHINE is thrilled to be sponsoring the Bike the ‘Burg Challenge for the second year in a row. Our work revolves around creating a safer, healthier and cleaner world, and we’re proud to extend that mission out into the community by supporting events like this,” said Jess Giffey, SHINE’s Chief Operating Officer of Systems and Therapeutics. “Many of our Fitchburg-based employees are avid cyclists who take advantage of the scenic trails year-round. We look forward to hosting another community ride this year and to a safe and fun summer of cycling and celebrating all that Fitchburg has to offer.”

Fitchburg has ideal access to some of Wisconsin’s finest bike trails and is home to three state trails and three local bike paths. The challenge encourages cyclists both new to the area, and those who are very familiar with biking in Dane County, to get on your bike and discover what makes Fitchburg a top destination for biking enthusiasts and now has BCycle stations throughout the city, with more planned for installation in 2023.