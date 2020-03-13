BikeORama
Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: You can comparison shop, test ride, buy, and accessorize from all 2020 bicycle brands in one place! The New Holland Pavilion comes alive in Madison, Wisconsin with thousands of new bicycles at the lowest prices of the year!
Join us for Bikeorama in 2020:
- Friday, March 13th Noon - 9pm
- Saturday, March 14th 8am - 9pm
- Sunday, March 15th 10am - 6pm
Bicycle company sales reps will be showing their 2020 lines at the lowest prices of the year! FREE admission for everyone! (Alliant Energy Center does charge for parking)
Info
