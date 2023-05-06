Bikes, Dogs & Beer

media release: We are having a group bike ride with Trek Madison East and after party at the Boneyard featuring drinks, dogs, and fun!

Fundraiser and donation drive for Underdog Pet Rescue

Raffle baskets from Trek

Optional group bike ride from Trek Madison East store (1706 Eagan Rd, Madison, WI 53704) to the Boneyard (1.5 miles). Meet at the Trek store at 12 pm to hit the road at 12:15 pm sharp for a group bike ride to the Boneyard.

We offer day passes, 10-visit virtual punch cards, and annual memberships. All options include admission for up to two dogs per owner. Day passes are available for purchase at the door. Punch cards and annual memberships can be purchased online or at the door and expire one year from the date of purchase. All dog owners must sign our electronic waiver prior to entry.

Entry is always free without a dog.