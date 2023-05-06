Bikes, Dogs & Beer

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: We are having a group bike ride with Trek Madison East and after party at the Boneyard featuring drinks, dogs, and fun! 

  • Fundraiser and donation drive for Underdog Pet Rescue 
  • Raffle baskets from Trek 
  • Optional group bike ride from Trek Madison East store (1706 Eagan Rd, Madison, WI 53704) to the Boneyard (1.5 miles). Meet at the Trek store at 12 pm to hit the road at 12:15 pm sharp for a group bike ride to the Boneyard.

