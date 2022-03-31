ONLINE: Bikeways 2022

press release: The City is considering the creation of a bike boulevard to connect the South Shore and West Shore Dr Bike Blvd to the John Nolen Dr underpass. This is one of a number of things included in the survey the City wants your feedback on.

Please complete the Bay Creek Bikeways Survey by 12 p.m., April 8, 2022.

A virtual public information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., March 31, 2022, via Zoom. Registration prior is required.

March 31, 2022 Public Information Meeting Registration

Project Overview

This project includes a variety of citywide, bike-related improvements and repairs.

Bay Creek Bikeways Improvements

The City is considering creation of a bike boulevard to connect the South Shore and West Shore Dr Bike Blvd to the John Nolen Drive underpass. The new bike boulevard would connect via Lakeside St, Rowell St and Van Deusen St. The City is also considering improvements to the West Shore and South Shore Bike Boulevard. The City is proposing to construct a new path section that will connect the Goodman Park Path to the Wingra Creek Path via the Goodman Park’s Maintenance Facility Parking Lot.

Citywide Path Resurfacing Projects (planned at the following locations):

Wingra Creek Path: Sections between Olin Ave and John Nolen Dr Underpass

Quann Park Path (along W Olin Ave): From Colby St to John Nolen Dr

Warner Park Path (along Sheridan Dr): From Warner Park to Woodward Dr

Sherry Park Path: Sections off of Leon St (from where the Garver Path project ended)

Struck Canyon Underpass Path: From Seybold Rd to Underpass

Sycamore Park Path: All Paths within Park, including Connector Paths

Project Limits

Citywide Improvements, see Project Overview section for specifics.