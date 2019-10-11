Bilingualism, Poetry, Multimedia: Writing in Russian in Contemporary Media

press release: The Department of German, Nordic, and Slavic at the University of Wisconsin – Madison presents a lecture and poetry reading by Semyon Khanin. This event is free and open to the public. Please note that both events will be held in Russian. The lecture is titled Bilingualism, Poetry, Multimedia: Writing in Russian in Contemporary Latvia.

Semyon Khanin is a poet, author of the books Tol’ko chto (2003), Vplav’ (2013), and No ne tem (2017), a translator of Latvian and American poetry into Russian, and editor of numerous poetry collections of Russian and Latvian poets. Khanin’s books have been translated into Latvian, Czech, Ukrainian, Serbian, Spanish, Georgian, and Italian. He is one of the key members of the multimedia poetry project Orbita, a group of poets and artists whose works create a dialogue between various cultures and genres (including literature, music, video, and photography). His poems in English translation were recently published in the compilation Hit Parade: The Orbita Group (Ugly Duckling Presse, 2015).