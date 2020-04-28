ONLINE: Bill & Bobbie Malone

press release: Speaking of change, since sending out our last newsletter (yes, earlier this week), we have arranged to bring you another Virtual Book Club. On Tuesday, April 28th, at 7pm, Bill and Bobbie Malone will host a book club Zoom meeting to discuss their book, Nashville's Songwriting Sweethearts. Reserve your “screen spot” at this Eventbrite link.

Nashville's Songwriting Sweethearts is now available at Mystery to Me! Order directly from us by pre-ordering on our website! Bobbie and Bill will discuss the book and answer any questions you may have. Please note: “screen spots” can include all the Malone fans in your quarantine pod; you do not need to reserve two spots for two people if you will both be tuning in from the same screen.

About the Book:

You might not know the names of Boudleaux and Felice Bryant, but you know their music. Arriving in Nashville in 1950, the songwriting duo became the first full-time independent songwriters in that musical city. In the course of their long careers, they created classic hits that pushed the boundaries of country music into the realms of pop and rock. Songs like “Bye Bye Love,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” “Love Hurts,” and “Rocky Top” inspired young musicians everywhere. Here, for the first time, is a complete biography of Nashville’s power songwriting couple.

In Nashville’s Songwriting Sweethearts, authors Bobbie Malone and Bill C. Malone recount how Boudleaux and Felice, married in 1945, began their partnership as itinerant musicians living in a trailer home and writing their first songs together. In Nashville the couple had to deal with racism, classism, and in Felice’s case, sexism. Yet through hard work and business acumen—and a dose of good luck—they overcame these obstacles and rose to national prominence.

We already have the book in stock, so feel free to order the book directly from us.