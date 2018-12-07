Bill Camplin, Greg Gilbertson

press release: Lonesome Bill is a short-order golden-voiced singer-songwriter acoustic guitarist who serves up a great performance. He shares the evening with Greg, who is making his first visit to the Carpe.

“Wisconsin native singer-songwriter and award-winning acoustic guitarist Greg Gilbertson has an engaging charm which often belies the subject matter of his lyrics. Whether solo or accompanied by his band, his shows are, in turn, energetic, then reflective. His warm tenor voice lends itself well to his subject matter as he moves fluidly between ballads, up-tempo rootsy tunes full of layered imagery, and on to impressively smooth and complex instrumentals that serve as a reminder that he is a world-class player, fully capable of leaving an audience slack-jawed.”