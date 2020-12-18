ONLINE: Bill Carrothers & Alejandro Urzagaste

press release: Bill Carrothers has been a professional pianist for over 25 years. He has played many venues throughout the U. S. and Europe including the Village Gate, Knitting Factory, Birdland, Blues Alley, New Morning (Paris), the Audi Jazz Festival in Brussels, the Nevers Jazz Festival (where he shared the bill with Abbey Lincoln), the Montreal Jazz Festival , Jazz Middelheim, and the Marciac Festival in France. In October of 2000, Mr. Carrothers headlined the prestigious Rising Star Tour throughout Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. He has been a leader on seventeen recordings, all of which have received critical acclaim. His sideman credits have included some of the greatest names in jazz, including Joe Beck, Scott Colley, Buddy DeFranco, Dave Douglas, Curtis Fuller, Eric Gravatt, Drew Gress, Tim Hagans, Billy Higgins, Ari Hoenig, Lee Konitz, James Moody, Gary Peacock, Dewey Redman, Charlie Rouse, James Spaulding, Bill Stewart, Ben Street, Ira Sullivan, Toots Thielemans, and Benny Wallace.

website http://www.carrothers.com

Alejandro Urzagaste is a Midwestern native of South American descent whose musical interest piqued at an early age by popular music on the radio. He released "Urban Intervals," in January 2012 and "Subject to Change" in 2018, his first with the quartet Flow featuring Bill Carrothers on piano. Flow's latest release "This From That" is available featuring original compositions from Bill Carrothers and Alejandro. Urzagaste is a three time performer at the Chicago Jazz Festival with the Taku Akiyama Quintet 2003, Marco Polo 2010 and Flow in 2018 and has performed alongside Von Freeman, Jodie Christian, Ron Blake, Rodney Whitaker, Kobie Watkins, Bobby Broom, Maurice Brown, Marquis Hill, Dan Trudell, Deana Martin, the Deep Blue Organ Trio, Pat Mallinger, Eric Schnieder and Juli Wood.

website https://www.auguitar.com

Bill and Alejandro will be performing selections from the Flow releases "Subject to Change" and " This From That," along with other timely material suitable for the moment. As a duo they venture to find sounds that will inspire. Join us for a winter evening of bright moments and lasting melodies.

