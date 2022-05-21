press release: Pianist Bill Charlap is a two-time Grammy nominee and jazz legend from New York, making his long-awaited first appearance in Madison. Recommended by our friend, Dick Hyman, Charlap is sure to fill the house for both concerts.

With two Bill Charlap concerts, true jazz afficionados know each performance will have its own flair. Bill promises to repeat a few favorites, and intersperse new selections in each concert, responding to the instrument, the crowd, and the jazz gods.

Tickets are $50 at the door or $45 in advance, season tickets are $225 for six concerts. $10 student tickets are available online only. Purchase tickets online at eventbrite.com or in person at Farley’s House of Pianos. Service fees apply. More information is at salonpianoseries.org, or on Facebook.