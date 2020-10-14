ONLINE: Bill Iwen Environmental Justice Award Celebration

media release: Wed. Oct. 14, 6:30 pm Bill Iwen Environmental Justice Award Celebration – Online Event hosted by Midwest Enviornmental Advocates - Special guests include Winona LaDuke and Mandela Barnes!

Learn about environmental justice initiatives in Wisconsin and to honor those who are working to advance the rights of all people to live in a clean and healthy environment.

2020 Awardees are: Philomena Kebec, attorney and policy analyst with Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission where she focuses on protection and implementation of reserved hunting, fishing and gathering rights. Philomena is an enrolled member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and a member of the Ashland County Board of Supervisors.

Rafael Smith, Climate and Equity Director at Citizen Action of Wisconsin where he focuses on the way climate change disproportionately impacts people of color on the north side of Milwaukee. Rafael is also a member of the Milwaukee City-County Task Force on Climate and Economic Equity.

