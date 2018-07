press release: The first book by Bill Mathis, Face Your Fears, will be published by Rogue Phoenix Press and available for purchase in Ebook and paperback after July 8, 2018. The book launch is Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd, Beloit, WI 53511. Kathie Giorgio of All Writers Studio will be introducing Mathis. Face Your Fears is an open minded, open hearted novel that deals with disability, LGBTQ and family.