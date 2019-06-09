press release: For over 30 years, Bill Miller’s Grammy-award winning music has amplified the whispers of Native peoples’ hearts, while bridging cultures around the world with his signature sound: thunder (the voice), wind (the Native American flute), water (the guitar), and soul (the story). Audio for the Arts is honored to have Bill perform in our live-streamed Acoustic Moose concert series on June 9, at 6pm.

Door Price $10

Live Stream: https://audioforthearts.com/afa-live.html

Bill Miller's Website: https://billmiller.co/