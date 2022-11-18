× Expand A person at a microphone with a flute and guitar. Bill Miller

media release: Grace Episcopal Church is delighted to announce that award winning Native American recording artist, performer, songwriter, activist, painter, and world-class native flute player Bill Miller will be in concert at the church at 7pm on Friday, November 18th. A Mohican Indian from northern Wisconsin, he will bring the audience on a compelling spiritual journey through song.

Miller has produced more than a dozen albums, received three GRAMMY awards, numerous Native American Music Awards & Association (NAMA) awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, and has led Wisconsin’s La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.

In his early days, Miller faced virulent racism because of his Native American heritage, but he persevered. In time, he made tremendous inroads, writing songs with Nancy Griffith, Peter Rowan and Kim Carnes, and sharing the bill with such diverse artists as Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder, the BoDeans, Richie Havens and Arlo Guthrie. He got his big break when Tori Amos asked him to be her opening act on the “Under the Pink” U.S. and Canadian tour.

A $20 per person donation is suggested. Proceeds to go to the artist and the Grace Episcopal Church Mission and Outreach Program. Everyone is welcome.