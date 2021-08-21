Billy Bronsted
The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Melissa Rasmussen
Billy Bronsted
media release: A humble man from the Northwoods, Billy Bronsted has a voice that fills the room and a smile that warms the heart. His gentle kindness comes through in his soulful performances, but don't let that sound fool you. He's witty, funny, and loving life." - Livin' in the NEW.
Free.
