ONLINE: Billy Strings

× Expand Jesse Faatz Billy Strings

media release: GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will perform three special livestream concerts next month: March 24 and 25 from New Orleans’ Tipitina’s and March 26 from Austin’s Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater.

Broadcasting live each night at 10:00pm ET/9:00pm CT via nugs.net, the virtual concerts will help raise money for local organizations in both cities: Save Tip’s in New Orleans and the SIMS Foundation in Austin. Tickets are on-sale now with a selection of purchase options, including a special bundle that includes access to all three shows. Tickets here.

These three shows represent what are hopefully the final audience-free livestreams of the year—capping off an ambitious series of virtual concerts Strings has embarked upon since the pandemic began. Of his most recent six-night “Déjà Vu Experiment” run at NY’s The Capitol Theatre, Glide declares, “a masterclass in musical improvisation as the four musicians effortlessly navigated this free-form cosmic journey with the patience and clear sense of purpose it requires.” Next month, Strings will return with his first in-person concerts in over a year with three sold-out socially distanced shows at St. Augustine FL’s The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre March 19-21.

The performances continue a breakthrough series of years for Strings, who is nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards for his critically acclaimed new record, Home. Out now on Rounder Records, Home wasproduced by Glenn Brown and furthers Strings’ reputation as “one of string music’s most dynamic young stars” (Rolling Stone). Of the album, Associated Press proclaims, “it is his creative musical storytelling, paired with solid vocals on Home that should seal the deal, pleasing fans of the genre and creating some new ones…the perfect blend of pure talent and pluck,” while The Wall Street Journal declares, “Billy Strings has clearly emerged as a premier guitar flatpicker of this era.” Moreover, Strings and the album topped Billboard’s 2020 year-end chart in both Bluegrass categories: Top Bluegrass Albums Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums Titles.