BingBong, Rebulú, Oak Street Ramblers, Angela Puerta Band

Crystal Corner Bar 1302 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: This is a joint birthday party for long time buddies Anita Hecht and Bob Queen. The party at The Crystal Corner Bar will have four fine bands and cake. Donations will be taken to support the "No F-35" resistance, $5 or more is the suggested contribution. In order of appearance: Angela Puerta Band; The Oak Street Ramblers; Rebulu; and  BingBong will perform. 7pm to 11:30 pm is the announced time frame. Come rally to save the neighborhoods. 

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 7 PM – 11:30 PM, Crystal Corner Barm 1302 Williamson St

