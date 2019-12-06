BingBong (single release)

× Expand Ellie Erickson BingBong (from left): Danny Hicks, Brian Bentley, Pam Barrett and Julie Kiland.

press release: BingBong recorded a live studio performance for a select few members of their fan list in May of this year. They continue to prepare that live album for release in 2020. In anticipation of that release, BingBong is dropping a single called Bouncing Ball. This song was recorded in studio, at The Dojo, while they were preparing for their live performance. It’s a catchy little tune with an '80s vibe that pays homage to the jangly guitar rock of the time.

The band members have been rocking in the local scene for quite some time, but, they really hit their stride with the formation of BingBong in 2012. Lead singer—Pam Barrett, drummer—Brian Bentley, bassist—Julie Kiland and lead guitarist—Danny Hicks have meshed their individual talents into a true ensemble.

BingBong will celebrate the digital release of Bouncing Ball, “party-style” at the Atwood, Friday, December 6. They’ll play from 8:00 to 10:00, interspersing material from their upcoming l ive album and earlier favorites from their debut album (Pop Restoration) . There is no cover, just a bunch of joy and love.