press release: The Lodi FFA Alumni Association is ready for the new year and already making plans for a busy spring season full of events! While continuing with the Toy Show and Spring Consignment Auction, the group is also hosting a new event this year - a Bingo and Euchre night.

“We wanted to try something new. The supper before the tournament will be nice to bring the community together. We missed being together the past few years,” says Rachel Wipperfurth, Lodi FFA Alumni President.

BINGO/EUCHRE NIGHT - Feb. 18 The new Bingo and Euchre night will be on Saturday, February 18, at the Dane Village Hall, 102 W Main Street, Dane, Wis. A dinner of pork or chicken sandwich, green beans, cheesy potatoes, dessert and soda or water. The meal starts at 6pm and costs $10. While supplies last. The bingo and euchre tournament start at 7:30pm. For rules and buy-in info, please see the Lodi FFA Alumni website or Facebook page. Food and drink will also be available for purchase during the tournament throughout the night.

Euchre Details: $5 per player buy in. Payouts to: 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place winners.

BINGO Details: $1 per BINGO Card. New cards are bought each round. One winner per round.

“It’s a really busy spring, and we are very grateful for our amazing volunteers. Without their time and dedication, none of this would be possible.” notes Wipperfurth. “I’m really proud of what our group can do to support the students and support ag education in our schools.” Funds raised from Lodi FFA Alumni events are used to help support our schools’ agricultural programs and assist with FFA students’ development activities, such as speaking contests and career-development events. Recently, the Lodi FFA Alumni donated $10,000 for new lights for the new high school greenhouse.

The Lodi FFA Alumni Association is a non-profit organization. For more information on how to join, please contact us at lodiffaalumni.com.