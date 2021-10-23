media release: BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin community, events, and field trips are open to all BIPOC birders at any level, and allies. We invite you to join in the fun, learn something new, connect with others, and become part of this great group! We are family- and kid-friendly and encourage anyone who has an interest in learning about birds and the outdoors to join us! Field trips are free to attend, and do not require RSVP.

On Oct. 23, join us at 9 am at the McCaffrey Drive entrance to the University of Wisconsin Madison-Arboretum at 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison, WI 53711 for a birding walk at the peak of the fall color season. There should be plenty of birding action with late migrants and those birds that remain in Wisconsin year-round.