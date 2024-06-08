media release: Join BIPOC Birding Club for a day of birding at the historic Badger Army Ammunition Plant! We’ll be on the lookout for notable grassland bird species, including Bell’s Vireo. Whether you're a seasoned birder or just starting out, this is the perfect opportunity to connect with nature and like-minded individuals.

What to Expect

Our day will start with a tour of the Museum of Badger Army Ammunition, followed by multiple stops featuring the natural and cultural history of Badger over millennia. We will be joined by guides with the Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance! To see a diversity of landscapes on this 7,000 acre site, we’ll be using cars to go between locations. While we won’t be "windshield birding," we’ll meet at the museum to share directions and offer carpooling to those who are interested.