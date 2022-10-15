media release: Join the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin as we bird beautiful Owen Conservation Park on Madison's westside. According to the city of Madison Parks Department, this park was the farm and personal retreat of former university professor Edward Owen. Today, prairies and oak savannas have risen like a phoenix to reclaim the landscape. Coneflowers, goldenrod, and bluestem are among the many plants that yield a harvest of ever-changing color and texture throughout the year.

We will meet in the main parking lot. We hope to see you there for a beautiful way to begin a Saturday morning in October.