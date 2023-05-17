media release: Please note, registration is open to BIPOC Birding Club participants only at this time (full for Madison Audubon members)

Join Madison Audubon and the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin for a slow paddle exploring the incredible diversity of Cherokee Marsh at sunset. Get a great experience looking for spring birds, insects, and aquatic plants by boat; we expect to see species like Green Heron, Kingfishers, swallows, Sora, and more!

No experience with being in a canoe or birding necessary! This is a low-key, casual event.

We will put our canoes and kayaks into the water at the boat launch at Cherokee Marsh-South Unit. The parking lot is packed gravel, with the ramp to the water concrete that turns to gravel in the water. It is fairly level and stable ground.

Don’t have a canoe or kayak? Not a problem, we have a few seats reserved in our canoes for folks like you!

If you do have a canoe or kayak you will bring, we ask that you only register for people who can fit in your boat.

If you have a canoe and have an extra seat for another participant to ride with you, let us know! We’d appreciate it!

Bring your own life jacket if possible!

You are welcome to bring binoculars and cameras, but beware that we will be on and near water and Madison Audubon is not responsible for damaged equipment.

RAIN DATE: May 18, same time and place

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Minimal walking required

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate individuals with vision impairments

Read more about this location on the Birdability Map: Cherokee Marsh - South

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: Less than 1 mile

RSVP REQUIRED? YES, participation limited to 12 boats. Registration is open to BIPOC Birding Club participants only at this time (full for Madison Audubon members)