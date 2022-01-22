media release: BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin community, events, and field trips are open to all BIPOC birders at any level, and allies. We invite you to join in the fun, learn something new, connect with others, and become part of this great group! We are family- and kid-friendly and encourage anyone who has an interest in learning about birds and the outdoors to join us! Field trips are free to attend, and do not require RSVP.

We will next meet at 9 am, Jan. 22, at Lewis Park located at 5012 Highland Drive McFarland, WI 53558. Located on the southern side of McFarland, Lewis Park is known for its view of Lower Mud Lake which can be viewed from an observation deck. The real bonus for a waterfowl observation event in January is its accessibility, shelter with picnic tables and heated restrooms.

There will be binoculars and at least one scope available. If you have one and can bring it, please do!