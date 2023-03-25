media release: BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin community, events, and field trips are open to all BIPOC birders at any level, and allies. We invite you to join in the fun, learn something new, connect with others, and become part of this great group! We are family- and kid-friendly and encourage anyone who has an interest in learning about birds and the outdoors to join us! Field trips are free to attend, and do not require RSVP.

We are excited to host our second Woodcock watch in Madison, Saturday, March 25, 2023, 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM! Join us as we search for these cool little birds as they "peent" and do their quirky and elaborate courtship fights that are called "sky dances."

The Cherokee Marsh North Unit is located at 6098 Sherman Ave. Madison, WI 53711.We will meet in the big parking lot next to the restrooms and head into the open grassy area to the east of the lot.

While the trails are wide and level, depending on the weather, they could be wet or icy, so plan accordingly.