ONLINE: Bird Adaptations & Build-A-Bird

press release: Learn about amazing bird adaptations in this live online lesson! We'll see pictures of all kinds of bird beaks, feet, wings, and eyes. Then kids will get to imagine their own made-up bird. Will yours have stilt legs? A basket beak? Goggle eyes? It's up to you!

Madison Audubon's education director Carolyn Byers will teach kids about birds that are generalists and specialists. We'll explore the ways that bird adaptations help birds find their food and move around their habitats.

All of this will happen live at Madison Audubon’s Facebook page. Can’t attend live? No worries — a link to the recording will be posted to this page afterwards.

Great for all kids, but geared towards grades 4-8