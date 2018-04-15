Bird & Nature Festival

to Google Calendar - Bird & Nature Festival - 2018-04-15 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bird & Nature Festival - 2018-04-15 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bird & Nature Festival - 2018-04-15 13:00:00 iCalendar - Bird & Nature Festival - 2018-04-15 13:00:00

Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Make plans to see, do, and learn at the 2018 Bird & Nature Festival at Warner Park.

Featured presentation topic: Bats! By Jennifer Redell, Conservation Biologist /Cave & Mine Specialist at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Mark your calendar now to attend this great, FREE event - perfect for kids of all ages.

For more information or to participate contact, Paul Noeldner (608) 698-0104

Info
Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Environment, Kids & Family
608-698-0104
to Google Calendar - Bird & Nature Festival - 2018-04-15 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bird & Nature Festival - 2018-04-15 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bird & Nature Festival - 2018-04-15 13:00:00 iCalendar - Bird & Nature Festival - 2018-04-15 13:00:00