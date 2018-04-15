Bird & Nature Festival
Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Angie Rea
Long-eared owl.
press release: Make plans to see, do, and learn at the 2018 Bird & Nature Festival at Warner Park.
Featured presentation topic: Bats! By Jennifer Redell, Conservation Biologist /Cave & Mine Specialist at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Mark your calendar now to attend this great, FREE event - perfect for kids of all ages.
For more information or to participate contact, Paul Noeldner (608) 698-0104
Info
Environment, Kids & Family