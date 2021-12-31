New Year's Eve Family Walk

press release: "New Years Eve Family Walk," Special Bird and Nature Adventure at Edna Taylor/Aldo Leopold Nature Center

Fri Dec 31, 6:30pm Guided Walk with Master Naturalist JoAnn Rieke

330 Femrite Drive, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, meet at the Childrens Leopold Shack between the parking lots

Join Master Naturalist and teacher JoAnn Riecke to explore the winter night and welcome in the New Year! Join in nature activities using your nighttime vision and senses of hearing and smell. Imagine what native animals do during winter nights. Listen to a Native American legend about night and/or winter. Come prepared to have fun at night and be sure to wear warm clothing. Free, welcoming, family friendly, educational, no registration required, no pets. Co-sponsored by Madison Parks, Madison Audubon, Aldo Leopold Nature Center and Friends of Edna Taylor. See their websites and Facebook pages for updates and more activities! Contact 608-698-0104